- Hannover 96 secures the Polish defender, Wdowik.

Soccer squad Hannover 96, a team competing in the second tier, has acquired Polish soccer player Bartlomiej Wdowik right before the transfer window concluded. As per the club's announcement, the 23-year-old left-back will join the Lower Saxony team on loan till the end of the season from Portuguese team SC Braga. Hannover has secured the option to purchase Wdowik, who has previously represented Poland in a single match at the national level.

"We've been watching his development closely. He's got an exceptional left foot, always pushing forward, and that's why he frequently initiates attacking actions," praised sporting director Marcus Mann.

