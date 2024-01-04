Handball - Hanning wants to create a team: "Huge opportunity for handball"

Bob Hanning is planning a small revolution in the promotion of young talent in German handball. "The idea is to form Team Germany. It is an offer to handball. With sensible cooperation, this is a huge opportunity for handball," said the managing director of Bundesliga club Füchse Berlin and coach of second division leaders 1 VfL Potsdam on Thursday.

This "Team Germany" is to be established in Potsdam if the team is promoted. The Bundesliga clubs could then loan their talented players to Potsdam for a year or more to gain playing experience at a high level. "We can try to bundle these forces for a year. Because then the best U19s and U21s, who are not yet ready, will play in the Bundesliga," said the 55-year-old.

This should be done in close coordination with the Handball Bundesliga (HBL), all clubs and the German Handball Federation (DHB). The DHB could then also provide the coach. "Who would of course be paid by Potsdam," added Hanning. The main responsibility should remain with the Brandenburg team.

The Füchse's cooperation partner will lose some players in the summer. These positions could then be filled with German talents from the entire league. "We will only ever be able to take a certain number of players. But with this project, we could also prove that with a lot of talent from Germany, you can also hold your own in the strongest league in the world," said Hanning.

The model could be similar to that of VC Olympia in volleyball. The junior national team has been playing in the league there for years - but without being relegated. Hanning does not want to adopt this one-to-one. "I'm not a fan of artificial entities that play somewhere and can't be relegated. There should be no special rights at all," said the 55-year-old.

Hanning has already communicated his idea to the DHB and is also in contact with other clubs. After the home European Championship, the topic will be discussed in more depth. "Then we need a solution," Hanning announced.

