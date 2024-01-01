Ski jumping - Hannawald: Wellinger's disadvantage is now an advantage

In the battle for overall victory at the Four Hills Tournament, Sven Hannawald (49) sees a trump card in German ski jumping hopeful Andreas Wellinger that hasn't really been one so far. "Normally it's a disadvantage as a jumper if you're tall, because that automatically makes you heavier. But if you're perfect in the air, and Wellinger is at the moment, you have a lot more surface area. And with more surface area you can fly further," Hannawald told Bild ahead of the New Year's competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen this Monday (14:00/ZDF and Eurosport).

The 28-year-old Wellinger, who won the opening competition in Oberstdorf, is 1.84 meters and therefore significantly taller than his strongest rivals, Stefan Kraft (1.70 meters) from Austria and Ryoyu Kobayashi (1.73 meters) from Japan, who Hannawald rates the highest. "What's important for Andi now is that he has to reproduce his current perfect jumps, as he says. If he manages to do that and the conditions play along, he'll be right up there at the front," said the ARD expert.

This Monday, Wellinger wants to extend his lead in the overall tour rankings. His goal is the first German Four Hills Tour victory since Hannawald's triumph in 2002. Wellinger finished second in the qualification on New Year's Eve.

Information about the Four Hills Tournament Results Four Hills Tournament The overall World Cup standings News about ski jumping at the German Ski Association

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de