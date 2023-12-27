Hannawald takes on DSV star who crashed

Even in the second-class Continental Cup, Markus Eisenbichler is currently only flying behind. The former world champion should actually be starting the Four Hills Tournament these days, but he is playing no part in the German ski jumping team. Sven Hannawald has critical words for this.

Former ski jumping idol Sven Hannawald has voiced clear criticism of former world champion Markus Eisenbichler, who has fallen from grace. It is "difficult to convince him of the right path. Because he always thinks that only he himself is on the right path," the last German Four Hills Tournament winner told Sportschau: "Markus either has to wake up or stick to his own path. But then the end of his career will be relatively close."

Eisenbichler, who had already shown great fluctuations last season, was not nominated for the German World Cup team by national coach Stefan Horngacher due to a lack of performance and consistency and will also be missing from the Four Hills Tournament starting on Thursday in Oberstdorf.

Horngacher had also recently expressed his incomprehension about the development of the former top star and tour runner-up. "It's incomprehensible to me that he can't put anything together at all," said Horngacher, who was able to count on Eisenbichler as a top performer for years. "He often overplays a lot of things. We need to talk about where the journey is going. Performance counts, that's just the way it is. It doesn't matter how many medals you have at home." Horngacher did not offer the veteran the prospect of a return, and public words of encouragement and appreciation were also sought in vain.

"What Stefan Horngacher is now letting out are things that have been difficult to bear for some time," said Hannawald: "I am also very negatively surprised. I saw him at one of the last fall courses. What I saw there was great. I also have a lot of question marks. He goes round in circles and stands on his feet. The coaches have done everything for him. It's now up to him to wake up."

Eisenbichler is competing with the German B team in the Continental Cup in Engelberg/Switzerland on Tuesday and Wednesday. Even in the second-class COC, he is currently only the German number five - the DSV is entitled to five starting places there. Eisenbichler finished 14th, 23rd, 16th and 26th in four competitions in the Continental Cup before Christmas.

