Hannawald, renowned figure in ski jumping, finds himself entangled in an elephant-related controversy

This summer, renowned ski jumping legend Sven Hannawald found himself in hot water. He spent a portion of his vacation at an elephant park, engaging in an activity that has now landed him in the middle of a controversy. Animal welfare organization PETA Germany is voicing their concerns, and Hannawald is now using rtl.de to defend himself. According to Hannawald, the elephants in the park are thriving, often choosing to dive into the water and playing regularly.

Let me clarify the situation a little further. Sven Hannawald, who claimed victory in the Four Hills Tournament back in 2002, enjoyed a three-day getaway with his family at an elephant park located in Hungary. This particular park belongs to René Casselly, a famous Ninja Warrior and Let's Dance star, and his family.

The "Kimba Elephant Park" presents a unique, exotic experience right in the heart of Europe, as stated on their website. The park's animals can only be handled by specially trained staff to ensure the animals' health and safety, as well as that of the visitors themselves.

Since Hannawald was not your ordinary visitor, the park made an exception for his vacation with the Hannawald family. Hannawald shared some photos and videos from his time at the "Kimba Elephant Park" on social media, including two clips demonstrating him clambering onto the back of an immersed elephant, before leaping into the air. Although he did not succeed on his first try, he managed to pull off the jump a second time, much like a ski slope.

In his post, Hannawald wrote, "Enjoyable leap into the weekend for you. Sometimes it takes more than one attempt... keep pushing, it's usually worth it. The training team around René Casselly and his father gave their all. Thanks!" This casual mention of his elephant-assisted ski jump sparked a minor uproar.

PETA Germany was one of the first to voice their concerns, counseling, "Imagine if your only purpose in life was to serve as a playground for strangers every day. Animals are not to be treated as entertainment toys. Therefore, we do not have the right to use them for our amusement."

As is often the case, people took to social media to express their disapproval over Hannawald's post. The sheer volume of Internet users means that conflicts like these are bound to happen, making one wish for less commentary on the matter.

Hannawald felt compelled to address these accusations and spoke out on rtl.de, asserting that the elephants in the park are in excellent health. This positive environment stems from the fact that the park's operators run their operations "without whips and without pressure."

Hannawald elaborated on the elephants' living conditions, explaining that the park has a vast area and a natural pond. The elephants enjoy splashing each other with mud and living in a habitat as close to nature as possible. It seems that people often have a skewed perspective on what they believe the animals want or need.

In response to criticisms from PETA Germany, Hannawald emphasizes the park's commitment to the 'Protection of animals', ensuring that only trained staff interact with the elephants and that the animals live in a natural environment with ample space and a pond.

Despite the controversy, Hannawald defends the park's practices, stating that their methods prioritize the animals' well-being, as evidenced by their playful behavior and thriving condition, contrary to the charges of animal exploitation.

Read also: