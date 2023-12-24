Ski jumping - Hannawald on Tournament victory: "Actually, it would be our turn"

Sven Hannawald is confident of finding a German successor as the overall winner of the Four Hills Tournament of ski jumpers this winter. "Actually, it would be our turn again," the former world-class athlete told the German Press Agency ahead of the event, which begins with the jumping competition in Oberstdorf on December 29. Hannawald names three German athletes as possible candidates: Olympic champion Andreas Wellinger, Karl Geiger and veteran Pius Paschke.

"I would see the three of them in the same line. Each has something different that is more positive. Each of them has an issue that they need to get to grips with. They have shown everything," said Hannawald about the trio. Wellinger, Geiger and Paschke are regarded as challengers to Austria's Stefan Kraft, who has excelled so far this season and goes into the tour as the top favorite.

For Hannawald, however, there is another German contender for top results at the highlight around the turn of the year. "With Philipp Raimund, we have a young striker. He's still too brash from time to time. He could be right up there at the top," said Hannawald. He triumphed at the prestigious event in the 2001/02 season. Since then, the German ski jumpers have waited almost 22 years for another overall victory.

Source: www.stern.de