Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfour hills tourNordic skiingbavariagerman press agencywinter sportsoberstdorfpius paschkesven hannawaldtourkarl geigerski jumpingaustriagermanyandreas wellinger

Hannawald on Tournament victory: "Actually, it would be our turn"

22 years of waiting: the German ski jumping team longs for its first tour triumph since Sven Hannawald. The last winner is optimistic.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
Ski jumper Sven Hannawald cheers in the outrun at the new Bergisel ski jump. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Ski jumper Sven Hannawald cheers in the outrun at the new Bergisel ski jump. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Ski jumping - Hannawald on Tournament victory: "Actually, it would be our turn"

Sven Hannawald is confident of finding a German successor as the overall winner of the Four Hills Tournament of ski jumpers this winter. "Actually, it would be our turn again," the former world-class athlete told the German Press Agency ahead of the event, which begins with the jumping competition in Oberstdorf on December 29. Hannawald names three German athletes as possible candidates: Olympic champion Andreas Wellinger, Karl Geiger and veteran Pius Paschke.

"I would see the three of them in the same line. Each has something different that is more positive. Each of them has an issue that they need to get to grips with. They have shown everything," said Hannawald about the trio. Wellinger, Geiger and Paschke are regarded as challengers to Austria's Stefan Kraft, who has excelled so far this season and goes into the tour as the top favorite.

For Hannawald, however, there is another German contender for top results at the highlight around the turn of the year. "With Philipp Raimund, we have a young striker. He's still too brash from time to time. He could be right up there at the top," said Hannawald. He triumphed at the prestigious event in the 2001/02 season. Since then, the German ski jumpers have waited almost 22 years for another overall victory.

Information on the Four Hills Tournament Results Four Hills Tournament The overall World Cup standings News on ski jumping from the German Ski Association

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public