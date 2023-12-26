Winter sports - Hannawald against "alibi tour" for female ski jumpers

Former world-class ski jumper Sven Hannawald does not yet want to talk about half a Four Hills Tournament in view of the two ski jumping competitions in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Oberstdorf around the turn of the year. "I can't do anything by halves," the 49-year-old told the German Press Agency. Hannawald added: "I'm not talking about half a tour, but about jumping in Garmisch. I'm not talking about the tour yet."

The last German tour winner to date, who won the event with the traditional venues of Oberstdorf, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Innsbruck and Bischofshofen in 2002, also said: "If there is a women 's tour, then it's the original one. It starts in Oberstdorf and ends in Bischofshofen. I don't think much of setting up an alibi tour and then doing things all over the place."

The ski jumpers have been hoping for a Four Hills Tournament for years. So far, however, organizational problems have prevented it from being held. This year, the jumpers will compete for the first time on December 30 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and on New Year's Day in Oberstdorf. The event runs under the name "Two Nights Tour".

Source: www.stern.de