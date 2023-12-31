Yvonne Strahovski - "Handmaid's Tale" star becomes a mother again

Yvonne Strahovski (41) can start a new year full of happiness. She has become a mother again, as the Australian actress announced on Instagram. "Our third little (big!) boy was born in a flash," Strahovski writes with a sweet photo of her kissing her son's little head.

Apparently, the baby came faster than expected. "Thank God Tim was there to catch our boy just as our wonderful team came to our home to help us," she continues. It was "such a surreal, intense, amazing experience that I will never forget". Strahovski closes the post with a few sweet words to her son: "Welcome my little boy, we've been waiting for you and love you sooooo much."

This is the third son for Strahovski and her husband Tim Loden, to whom she has been married since 2017. They also have little William and another boy.

Series colleague Zachary Levi also sends his congratulations

In the comments, fans and celebrity friends have piled up their congratulations for the family. Actress Nikki Reed (35) left numerous heart emojis, while Strahovski's former series colleague Zachary Levi (43) sent his congratulations with a "Congratulations!!!".

Strahovski celebrated her breakthrough in the 2000s with the comedy series "Chuck", in which she played the lead role alongside Levi. The actress is also known for roles in series such as "Dexter" and "The Handmaid's Tale". In recent years, she has also appeared in films such as "The Tomorrow War", in which she played alongside Chris Pratt (44).

