Handcart Accident: Tractor-trailer Flips Over, Injures 14 People

A truck hauling passengers in Thuringia tipped over, resulting in 14 injuries, with two being quite severe. The driver of the behemoth is now under scrutiny.

On Ascension Day, 14 people were hurt while riding in a tractor-trailer in northern Thuringia. Two of them were transported to the hospital with critical injuries, said a police representative. Initial investigations suggest that the trailer turned turtle during a maneuver in the afternoon. The police dispatched two helicopters for the rescue.

The critically injured victims were a 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman. The accident also affected 12 other individuals, including the 22-year-old truck driver, who sustained minor injuries. They were all transported to the hospital. Police reported that the driver of the tractor was under investigation for careless harm.

As per the police, the tractor and trailer were moving at a slow pace. Andreas Pfordt, the deputy Eichsfeld police chief, informed the "Thüringer Allgemeine" newspaper, "Kremser rides with tractors are prohibited." While Kremser rides with horses are permitted, the same can't be said for tractors. "Exceptions to this rule are only made for traditional rides, such as parades, but only under stringent conditions." Normally, no one can be transported on a trailer in combination with a motorized vehicle. "We remind people annually. However, they ignore us."

Not too long ago, a May wagon overturned in South Baden, causing approximately 30 injuries.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de