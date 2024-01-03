European Championship - Handball world champion Bitter becomes co-commentator on ARD
Handball world champion Johannes Bitter will work as co-commentator at the European Championships, which begin on January 10. The 41-year-old goalkeeper from HSV Hamburg will join the ARD team and will analyze the German team's matches. This was announced by the broadcaster on Wednesday. Bitter will make his debut on Thursday at the international test match against Portugal.
Press release
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de