Handball world champion Bitter becomes co-commentator on ARD

Handball world champion Johannes Bitter will work as co-commentator at the European Championships, which begin on January 10. The 41-year-old goalkeeper from HSV Hamburg will join the ARD team and will analyze the German team's matches. This was announced by the broadcaster on Wednesday. Bitter...

Hamburg goalkeeper Johannes Bitter in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
European Championship - Handball world champion Bitter becomes co-commentator on ARD

Handball world champion Johannes Bitter will work as co-commentator at the European Championships, which begin on January 10. The 41-year-old goalkeeper from HSV Hamburg will join the ARD team and will analyze the German team's matches. This was announced by the broadcaster on Wednesday. Bitter will make his debut on Thursday at the international test match against Portugal.

