Handball women play against Slovakia in Düsseldorf

The German women's handball team will play their home opener next year in Düsseldorf. There, the DHB team will face Slovakia in the European Championship qualifier on March 3. Three days earlier, the first leg is scheduled for February 29 in Sala, Slovakia. "Qualifying for the EURO is our top priority and we want to lay the foundations for this in the two games against Slovakia," said national coach Markus Gaugisch on Thursday. Other opponents for the World Championship sixth-placed team in Group 2 are Israel and Ukraine.

