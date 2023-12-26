Countdown starts - Handball players prepare for home European Championships

The contemplative Christmas holidays could not pass quickly enough for Alfred Gislason. The national handball coach is looking forward to the upcoming European Championships, where the DHB team wants to compete for medals.

"I'm delighted to be able to experience a home European Championship now. It's something special and also a new experience for me," Gislason told the German Press Agency.

The countdown to the mega-event from January 10-28 in six German cities begins on Wednesday, when the 64-year-old Icelander gathers his 19-man European Championship squad for a three-day training session in Frankfurt am Main. "I'm looking forward to this more than Christmas," said Gislason just before the festive season.

In addition to four intensive training sessions, team-building measures are also on the agenda. "These days are very important for us. It won't be about really stepping on the gas, but about getting to know each other better. But there won't be any hocus-pocus," said Gislason, adding: "I'm hoping for a lot from it. However, we'll only see later whether it made sense and achieved anything."

European Championship opener in front of a world record crowd

DHB sports director Axel Kromer is confident "that we will develop an even better team feeling over the next few days". The team must deliver by January 10 at the latest, when the European Championship opener against Switzerland is scheduled in Düsseldorf in front of a world record crowd of over 50,000 fans. This will be followed by a move to Berlin, where North Macedonia and record world champions France are the other preliminary round opponents.

The national coach is also relying on the fan factor at the finals. "A positive atmosphere in the stands can inspire a team," said Gislason. Kromer also assumes this. "We know from the 2007 and 2019 World Cups what kind of mega euphoria the crowd brings to the country. We're looking forward to the weeks in which handball will be in the spotlight," said the 46-year-old.

However, Gislason also knows that his players first have to make an effort to interact with the crowd: "The spark has to jump from the floor to the stands." In order to achieve this, he will first work intensively on the processes in Frankfurt and then from New Year's Day at the final preparation course in Brunsbüttel.

Two test matches before the European Championship

"After Luca Witzke's absence, for example, we have to train new midfielders. Especially Marian Michalczik, who didn't play against Egypt at the beginning of November. But it's also about providing significantly more alternatives in defense so that we're not so dependent on how Johannes Golla and Julian Köster play. Those are the first priorities," announced Gislason.

The DHB team will complete its final test runs in two international matches against Portugal on January 4 in Flensburg and January 6 in Kiel. Until then, Gislason wants to talk to every European Championship player about "what we expect from them".

He has already noticed the players' willingness to do great things in front of a home crowd during the nomination talks. "Everyone is really looking forward to it. I'm sure they'll give their all and enjoy the atmosphere at the same time," said Gislason, adding: "It's something big for everyone who can be there. As a player, you don't get to experience it that often." The same goes for the national coach.

