National team - Handball players play for Olympic ticket in Neu-Ulm

Germany's handball players enjoy home advantage in the battle for an Olympic ticket. The team of national coach Markus Gaugisch will play its qualifying tournament in Neu-Ulm from April 11 to 14 next year. This was announced by the IHF on Friday.

The DHB team's opponents will be Montenegro, Slovakia and Paraguay. The top two will secure a ticket to the Summer Games in Paris. "Participating in the Olympic Games is our big dream. The fact that we can realize this dream in Neu-Ulm with home advantage is great, but it doesn't change the class of our opponents and the challenge that comes with it," said Gaugisch.

The last time the German women's handball team took part in an Olympic tournament was in Beijing in 2008. The DHB team secured their participation in one of a total of three elimination tournaments by finishing sixth at the World Championships. In addition to hosts and world champions France, European champions Norway, World Championship bronze medallists Denmark, South Korea, Brazil and Angola have already qualified for the Olympic Games.

DHB message

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de