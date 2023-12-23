Skip to content
Handball player Smarason leaves SC Magdeburg at the end of the season

SC Magdeburg will have to make do without backcourt player Janus Smarason next season. As the leaders of the German Handball League announced on Saturday, the Icelander's first season with the Champions League winners will also be his last. According to media reports, the 28-year-old will join the Hungarian club Pick Szeged.

Due to injuries in the squad, Magdeburg signed Smarason at short notice in the summer. "Janus found his feet in the team extremely quickly and was an absolute boost straight away," said SCM coach Bennet Wiegert. "He was honest and transparent with us right from the start and we were informed of his plan to take on another challenge the whole time."

