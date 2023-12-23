National team - Handball player Hanne on being nominated for the European Championship: "Goosebumps on the receiver"

Professional handball player Martin Hanne will remember his groundbreaking phone call with national coach Alfred Gislason for a long time to come. "He then told me that I was fully involved in the 19. Of course, I had goosebumps on the receiver," the 22-year-old backcourt player told the streaming service Dyn, adding: "I was completely perplexed."

The powerful handball player from TSV Hannover-Burgdorf had already learned of his European Championship nomination two days before the public announcement. Hanne is set to make his debut for the German national team at the home tournament from January 10 to 28. "His number wasn't saved. I didn't have my cell phone at the start and called back after ten minutes," said Hanne about the conversation with the national coach.

In the summer, Gislason had watched the European Championship newcomer in several games, as Hanne recounted. "He gave me good feedback from time to time. He also said that he was watching me and that he liked the way I was developing," said the top talent.

Alongside Justus Fischer, Renars Uscins and Marian Michalczik, Hanne is one of four players from Hanover in the 19-man squad for the European Championships. "He has developed very well in defense. After we had a lot of injured players at left back, he deserved to get this chance," said Gislason, describing Hanne as an "extremely explosive player" who is "very good in man-to-man situations".

Source: www.stern.de