Handball Bundesliga - Handball Lions want to work with Hinze in the long term

Despite their crisis in the German Handball League, the Rhein-Neckar Löwen are aiming to continue working with coach Sebastian Hinze. "I would be very happy if Sebastian remained our coach beyond 2026," said Managing Director Jennifer Kettemann in an interview with the Mannheimer Morgen newspaper: "I am very convinced of his work. That's why it's not surprising that we can imagine a long-term collaboration."

After the embarrassing defeats against relegation candidates ThSV Eisenach and TVB Stuttgart, the Lions go into the winter break in eighth place in the table with a disappointing 18:20 points, but do not want to adjust their season goals and still qualify for the European Cup. "A club with the infrastructure of the Lions must always have the ambition to play in an international competition - even if that is a goal that will not be easy to achieve," said Kettemann, admitting that the latest results "have already disappointed us greatly".

There has also been movement at goalkeeper for the cup winners. With Mikael Appelgren, Joel Birlehm and David Späth, the Lions now have three top players between the posts. Birlehm is said to be on the verge of moving to league rivals TSV Hannover-Burgdorf for the new season. The three-man constellation is "not ideal for everyone involved", said Kettemann, "so I assume that we will change things shortly."

Rhein-Neckar Löwen squad

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de