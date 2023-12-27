Handball Bundesliga - Handball goalkeeper Quenstedt has to leave Hanover

Handball goalkeeper Dario Quenstedt will leave the Bundesliga club TSV Hannover-Burgdorf after this season. The European League participant made the announcement on Wednesday.

The decision not to extend the expiring contract with the former THW Kiel goalkeeper after two years was made by mutual agreement, according to the club's announcement. Nevertheless, Hannover's coach Christian Prokop said: "We are not at the maximum with our goalkeeper performances. There is still room for improvement, so we have decided to make a change."

The former national coach said of the 34-year-old Quenstedt: "We've done well in the table since Dario's signing, and he's played a part in that. In the future, I hope that he can be more stable in his strong phases and undisputed goalkeeping skills."

