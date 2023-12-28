Transfer - Handball Bundesliga club Gummersbach signs Obling

VfL Gummersbach has signed goalkeeper Bertram Obling for the coming season in the German Handball League. As the club announced on Thursday, the 28-year-old Dane has signed a two-year contract with league rivals HC Erlangen. Obling replaces Tibor Ivanisevic, whose contract expires after the current season and will not be extended.

"Bertram is an excellent goalkeeper who has proven his class in Erlangen and also previously at IK Sävehof in Sweden. He is a very talented, explosive and highly emotional goalkeeper," commented VfL coach Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson.

Press release VfL Gummersbach

