Fireworks - Hand surgeons from Halle warn of the dangers of firecrackers

Hand surgeons from Halle have repeatedly warned against the reckless use of fireworks. "At the turn of the year last year, we not only had to treat many, but also the most serious hand injuries, including amputations," explained Frank Siemers, Head of the Clinic for Plastic and Hand Surgery at the Bergmannstrost Hospital in Halle, on Thursday. "Bullet bombs in particular, which are actually prohibited for lay use, have enormous explosive power and cause catastrophic injuries that can be life-threatening."

The German Society for Hand Surgery advises that fireworks should only be purchased from specialist retailers and that the instructions for use should be read carefully. It is best to only use fireworks that do not have to be set off in the hand. It is also important that anyone who has been drinking alcohol should keep their hands off the fireworks. In addition, fireworks that have not exploded should not be set off again. Duds should be disposed of. In the opinion of the hand surgeons, firecrackers and fireworks should be taboo for children and young people.

Source: www.stern.de