Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsHospitalsturn of the yearfireworksHealthneedssaxony-anhalt

Hand surgeons from Halle warn of the dangers of firecrackers

Hand surgeons from Halle have repeatedly warned against the reckless use of fireworks. "At the turn of the year last year, we not only had to treat many, but also the most serious hand injuries, including amputations," explained Frank Siemers, Head of the Clinic for Plastic and Hand Surgery at...

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Fireworks - Hand surgeons from Halle warn of the dangers of firecrackers

Hand surgeons from Halle have repeatedly warned against the reckless use of fireworks. "At the turn of the year last year, we not only had to treat many, but also the most serious hand injuries, including amputations," explained Frank Siemers, Head of the Clinic for Plastic and Hand Surgery at the Bergmannstrost Hospital in Halle, on Thursday. "Bullet bombs in particular, which are actually prohibited for lay use, have enormous explosive power and cause catastrophic injuries that can be life-threatening."

The German Society for Hand Surgery advises that fireworks should only be purchased from specialist retailers and that the instructions for use should be read carefully. It is best to only use fireworks that do not have to be set off in the hand. It is also important that anyone who has been drinking alcohol should keep their hands off the fireworks. In addition, fireworks that have not exploded should not be set off again. Duds should be disposed of. In the opinion of the hand surgeons, firecrackers and fireworks should be taboo for children and young people.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public