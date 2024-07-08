Hamilton writes "fairytale", Red Bull star experiences "nightmare"

*Lewis Hamilton waits nearly a thousand days before winning another Formula-1 race: The record world champion triumphs at Silverstone and secures a new record. In Hamilton's wake, Nico Hülkenberg extracts the next small victory from the field of the fallen. At Red Bull, things are heating up. Max Verstappen no longer drives unbeatably in the lead, and Perez reportedly has to worry about his job.

Hamilton writes a "fairy tale"

He remains the man of records. To Hamilton's seven Formula-1 World Championships and a total of 104 Grand Prix wins and pole positions, two new records were added on Sunday with his Silverstone victory. The 39-year-old won for the ninth time at the "Home of British Motor Racing," a feat no other driver has achieved on a single track in almost 75 years of Formula 1. And: Between Hamilton's first win in Canada in 2007 and his most recent triumph, there are 17 years and a month, also a record.

Above all, Hamilton proved to himself that he can still do it after the controversial loss of the 2021 WM to Max Verstappen and an incredible 945 days without a race win. His team boss Toto Wolff spoke of a "fairy tale," Sebastian Vettel praised his friend and former rival as the "GOAT," the greatest of all time. Hamilton himself explained relieved: "I have never cried at a win before. It just came out of me."

McLaren brings itself to the loss

While Hamilton embraced everyone in his path with the British flag on his shoulders, Norris retreated shortly after the race and mourned his missed opportunity. In the rain and tire poker, McLaren and its fan favorite made a decision that cost them the coveted home win. Even though Norris is now a contender for victory on every track and finished third on Sunday, frustration ruled: "We were the fastest, but we didn't win. That's very disappointing." All of this is hard to swallow, but it's not the first time. McLaren has the speed but is still not an absolute top team.

Verstappen is annoyed, but the best

The championship lead was extended to 84 points over Norris at a challenging race weekend under adverse conditions, with a second-place finish - but in the world of Max Verstappen, that's not enough to be satisfied. The Red Bull star grumbled about the inconsistency and temperament of his racing car and yearned for the old dominance. It's gone, but in the broadened front of the Formula 1 field with him, as well as the two McLarens, Mercedes, and Ferrari, no one is as mentally tough and consistent as he is. And so, the Dutchman remains the logical WM favorite, with twelve remaining Grand Prix, he could even afford three zero-rounds and still be in the lead. WM title number four beckons.

Sergio Perez experiences an expensive "nightmare"

Who lists the title contenders of Formula 1 currently spares the name of Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez. The Mexican could never keep up with the Dutchman in their three and a half years of collaboration, but the performance difference this year is so glaring that even with Verstappen's clear lead in the driver's championship, the win in the constructors' championship is in danger. In Silverstone, Perez messed up again in qualifying, gambled everything on tire strategy and finished 17th in the race with a two-lap deficit to Hamilton.

Apparently, there is a clause in the contract that allows Red Bull to terminate their contract with Perez frictionlessly through the summer of 2026, even if Perez has a maximum of 100 point deficit against Verstappen before the summer break - which is two races before the break, making it race 137. "It was just a nightmare of a race," commented Perez.

About Hülkenberg

Two top-six results in a row have been a feat for Nico Hülkenberg since almost six years. Therefore, it's no wonder that the Emmericher enjoys surprising the paddock with his consistently improving Haas. Is Hülkenberg looking ahead to the year 2025? Then he will drive for Sauber, which will become the Audi factory team starting in 2026. The possibilities in a factory team are greater, and Hülkenberg's earnings will also increase. However, Sauber is currently without any World Championship points and in last place. Hülkenberg, however, has also significantly advanced Haas.

