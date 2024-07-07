Hamilton wins in the rain chaos and breaks Schumacher's record

The English rain causes numerous pit stops, overtaking maneuvers, and leadership changes at the Formula-1 race in Silverstone. Lewis Hamilton takes advantage of this: For the first time in over two and a half years, the Mercedes star wins a Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has won the Grand Prix of Great Britain. The Mercedes star from England finished first at the twelfth Grand Prix of the Formula-1 season in Silverstone, ahead of World Champion Max Verstappen (Netherlands/Red Bull) and his fellow countryman Lando Norris in the McLaren.

For Hamilton, this win ended a drought of 945 days without a victory. Nico Hülkenberg finished a strong sixth place in the Haas.

Hamilton won his home race for the ninth time. No other driver in Formula-1 history has triumphed on a racetrack as often as Hamilton, who currently holds this record jointly with Michael Schumacher, who decided the Grand Prix of France in Magny-Cours eight times.

