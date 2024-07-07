Skip to content
Hamilton wins in the rain chaos and breaks Schumacher's record

After 57 F1 races without a win

This is Lewis Hamilton's ninth victory at Silverstone - no driver has won more often at a single circuit.

The English rain causes numerous pit stops, overtaking maneuvers, and leadership changes at the Formula-1 race in Silverstone. Lewis Hamilton takes advantage of this: For the first time in over two and a half years, the Mercedes star wins a Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has won the Grand Prix of Great Britain. The Mercedes star from England finished first at the twelfth Grand Prix of the Formula-1 season in Silverstone, ahead of World Champion Max Verstappen (Netherlands/Red Bull) and his fellow countryman Lando Norris in the McLaren.

For Hamilton, this win ended a drought of 945 days without a victory. Nico Hülkenberg finished a strong sixth place in the Haas.

Hamilton won his home race for the ninth time. No other driver in Formula-1 history has triumphed on a racetrack as often as Hamilton, who currently holds this record jointly with Michael Schumacher, who decided the Grand Prix of France in Magny-Cours eight times.

Nico Hülkenberg's strong performance in the Haas F1 Team also caught the attention of Formula 1 enthusiasts, securing a respectable sixth place. Ferrari's Formula 1 team, known for its iconic drivers, failed to make significant impacts during the Silverstone race. Despite being a legendary figure in Formula 1, Michael Schumacher's record of winning the Grand Prix of France eight times remained unmatched by Hamilton until this British Grand Prix triumph. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing continued to show their prowess, finishing second in the Silverstone race.

