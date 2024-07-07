Formula 1 - Hamilton wins at Silverstone ahead of Verstappen and Norris

World champion Lewis Hamilton won the Formula-1 race at Silverstone. The Mercedes driver secured his victory at his home race in Britain, finishing ahead of world champion Max Verstappen in Red Bull and Lando Norris in McLaren.

For the 39-year-old British driver Hamilton, it was his 104th career win and the ninth triumph at Silverstone. No other driver has previously managed to win nine times on the same circuit in the motor racing king class.

In a turbulent Grand Prix with rain showers and at times challenging conditions, title defender Verstappen from the Netherlands extended his comfortable championship lead over Norris. Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg finished in sixth place and scored points for the second race in a row.

