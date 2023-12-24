Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgermanynorth rhine-westphaliatbv lemgoeuropean championship breakbundesligatbv lemgo lipperelegation placethsv eisenachhsv hamburgcasper mortensentorsten jansenhamburghandballlemgo

Hamburg's handball players play to a draw in Lemgo

The 34:34 result leaves the Hanseatic side in 13th place for the winter, although the first relegation place is only one point away. One Dutchman stands out in Torsten Jansen's team.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
Hamburg's Dani Baijens in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Hamburg's Dani Baijens in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Handball Bundesliga - Hamburg's handball players play to a draw in Lemgo

HSV Hamburg's handball team picked up at least one point in their last game before the Christmas and European Championship break. They won 34:34 (18:17) at TBV Lemgo Lippe on Saturday. With 14:24 points, the Hanseatic club improved to 13th place despite its sixth winless game in a row, although ThSV Eisenach is only one point behind them in the first relegation place. The best scorers of the evening in front of the 4,520 spectators were Dani Baijens with 13 goals for Hamburg and Samuel Zehnder with ten goals for Lemgo.

On coach Torsten Jansen 's 47th birthday, HSVH trailed for long stretches of the first half. However, the Hanseatic club then capitalized on a spell of superior numbers and went 16:13 (26') in front within a minute thanks to goals by Zoran Ilic and Casper Mortensen.

At the start of the second half, the home side opted for an extra outfield player instead of the goalkeeper. The club from Lippe cut the deficit to one goal several times, but led by the strong Dutchman Baijens, who wore the TBV jersey from 2018 to 2021, Hamburg repeatedly found an answer.

However, Lemgo then took the lead again four minutes before the final whistle with four goals in a row to make it 32:31. Mortensen prevented Hamburg's impending defeat with a seven-meter penalty.

Homepage HSV Hamburg Squad HSV Hamburg Schedule HSV Hamburg Table Handball-Bundesliga

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public