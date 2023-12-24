Handball Bundesliga - Hamburg's handball players play to a draw in Lemgo

HSV Hamburg's handball team picked up at least one point in their last game before the Christmas and European Championship break. They won 34:34 (18:17) at TBV Lemgo Lippe on Saturday. With 14:24 points, the Hanseatic club improved to 13th place despite its sixth winless game in a row, although ThSV Eisenach is only one point behind them in the first relegation place. The best scorers of the evening in front of the 4,520 spectators were Dani Baijens with 13 goals for Hamburg and Samuel Zehnder with ten goals for Lemgo.

On coach Torsten Jansen 's 47th birthday, HSVH trailed for long stretches of the first half. However, the Hanseatic club then capitalized on a spell of superior numbers and went 16:13 (26') in front within a minute thanks to goals by Zoran Ilic and Casper Mortensen.

At the start of the second half, the home side opted for an extra outfield player instead of the goalkeeper. The club from Lippe cut the deficit to one goal several times, but led by the strong Dutchman Baijens, who wore the TBV jersey from 2018 to 2021, Hamburg repeatedly found an answer.

However, Lemgo then took the lead again four minutes before the final whistle with four goals in a row to make it 32:31. Mortensen prevented Hamburg's impending defeat with a seven-meter penalty.

