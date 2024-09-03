Over 600 additional positions filled in August - Hamburg witnesses an increase in teacher hiring proceedings.

Hamburg has welcomed an unprecedented number of newly hired educators this year. On August 1, a whopping 669 educators stepped into their new roles, as revealed by the educational board. This represents a significant increase of 94 new educators compared to the previous August. Including the 376 educators who began their journey in February, this totals to an impressive 1,045 new educators in 2024 alone.**

Senator Eduction Rainer Schulz from the SPD party opined that Hamburg's allure and commendable educational policies continue to entice educators to the city. "I have faith that we'll continue to attract a large number of skilled educators, even as the student population continues to grow," Schulz stated.

Hamburg requires approximately 900 new educators annually to maintain pace with the rising number of student registrations and retiring educators. Surpassing this mark in the previous year, as confirmed by the educational board, suggests Hamburg's continued success in this area.

The majority of these new educators will be deployed in comprehensive schools, with a minimal percentage assigned to vocational schools.

Interestingly, the gender disparity among the new educators is rather significant. As was observed before, the majority (76%) of these new hires are female, with only a minor fraction (24%) being male. This disparity is more pronounced compared to February, where the proportion of male new hires was slightly higher (31%).

The senator's positive outlook on Hamburg's education system, as expressed by Senator Education Rainer Schulz, is reinforced by the record-breaking number of 1,045 new employment opportunities for educators in 2024. With the city consistently exceeding its annual requirement of 900 new educators, it's clear that the allure of Hamburg and its commendable educational policies are attracting a large pool of skilled individuals to the field.

