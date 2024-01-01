Turn of the year - Hamburg welcomes 2024: 45,000 celebrate on the Reeperbahn

Reeperbahn, Landungsbrücken and Jungfernstieg - tens of thousands of people celebrated the New Year with fireworks at these Hamburg hotspots alone. The police did not report any major incidents until the early morning. A large number of officers were deployed throughout the night in the city.

Big party on the Reeperbahn

In the morning, the police estimated the number of people partying on the Reeperbahn at up to 45,000. Many of them crowded into the Grosse Freiheit area after midnight. The police temporarily closed off access to the side street of the Reeperbahn, as reported by a dpa reporter.

Celebrations at Landungsbrücken and Binnenalster

According to police reports from the morning, 10,000 people watched the big New Year's Eve fireworks display at the Landungsbrücken overlooking the harbor. Around the Inner Alster, where fireworks were not permitted, officers counted 5,000 revelers. Many police officers monitored compliance with the no-fireworks zone. Nevertheless, some pyrotechnics were set off, said the police spokesman during the night. It was not yet possible to say how many people the police had taken action against because of unauthorized firecrackers.

More detailed police assessment at midday

There were also initially no reports of injured revelers. The police and fire department did not initially provide any information during the night as to whether emergency services were injured by flying firecrackers.

The assessment had not changed in the early morning either. The Hamburg police will give a preliminary assessment of the New Year's Eve operation at midday.

According to the fire department, there were initially no major fires. Although there were many incidents, most were limited to burning firework packaging or other garbage.

The Hamburg police and fire department had called in advance for the evening to be celebrated peacefully. In previous years, pyrotechnics had been deliberately thrown at and injured members of the emergency services on New Year's Eve.

Central station was a fireworks-free zone

This year, the Federal Police also issued a precautionary ban on carrying and setting off pyrotechnics at the main station and at Harburg station. The general order came into force at 3 p.m. on December 31 and was valid until 8 a.m. on January 1.

While people in Hamburg were celebrating the New Year, 2024 had long since begun in many parts of the world. The people on the South Pacific atoll of Kiritimati were the first in the world to start the new year. An hour later, New Zealand celebrated the New Year, followed by Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and China, among others.

Information from the City of Hamburg on New Year's Eve PM Police from the morning

