Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbundesligaveolia towers hamburgexperience of successtelekom baskets bonnbasketballveoliahamburgbblmenbbbonn

Hamburg Towers lose in Bonn

Veolia Towers Hamburg have recently been on the upswing in the BBL. At Telekom Baskets Bonn, however, their short streak came to an end. In the end, the defeat was clear.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Coach Benka Barloschky (2nd from left) speaks to his players. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Coach Benka Barloschky (2nd from left) speaks to his players. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Basketball Bundesliga - Hamburg Towers lose in Bonn

The Veolia Towers Hamburg were denied another success in the German Basketball League. The team of Head Coach Benka Barloschky was beaten 94:108 (47:52) at Telekom Baskets Bonn on Saturday evening and so conceded another defeat after two previous victories. The visitors' best scorer was Vincent King (23 points).

William Christmas scored the first basket of the game. It was also to be the last lead for the Towers in this duel. Bonn built a 31:19 lead in the first quarter, mainly thanks to a strong three-point field goal percentage (6/8). However, the Hanseatic club proved to be the more effective team in the second period and even tied the scores at 42:42 thanks to Leif Möller.

Bonn then dominated proceedings again after the break. The Towers were hardly able to produce any action in offense in the opening minutes of the third period and the gap grew to as many as 18 points again. Yet the Hanseatic club did not give up and fought its way back to 82:89. However, that was as close as the Barloschky team got.

Hamburg Towers statistics

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public