Basketball Bundesliga - Hamburg Towers lose in Bonn

The Veolia Towers Hamburg were denied another success in the German Basketball League. The team of Head Coach Benka Barloschky was beaten 94:108 (47:52) at Telekom Baskets Bonn on Saturday evening and so conceded another defeat after two previous victories. The visitors' best scorer was Vincent King (23 points).

William Christmas scored the first basket of the game. It was also to be the last lead for the Towers in this duel. Bonn built a 31:19 lead in the first quarter, mainly thanks to a strong three-point field goal percentage (6/8). However, the Hanseatic club proved to be the more effective team in the second period and even tied the scores at 42:42 thanks to Leif Möller.

Bonn then dominated proceedings again after the break. The Towers were hardly able to produce any action in offense in the opening minutes of the third period and the gap grew to as many as 18 points again. Yet the Hanseatic club did not give up and fought its way back to 82:89. However, that was as close as the Barloschky team got.

Source: www.stern.de