Hamburg Towers lose in Belgrade against Tel Aviv

Due to the war in Gaza, the Towers' Eurocup game against Hapoel Shlomo Tel Aviv takes place in Belgrade. In front of empty stands, the Hamburg team loses a basket festival

Hamburg's players Lukas Meisner (l-r), William Christmas and Mark Hughes stand on the pitch. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Basketball Eurocup - Hamburg Towers lose in Belgrade against Tel Aviv

Veolia Towers Hamburg missed another surprise against a top team in the Eurocup. On Wednesday evening, the Bundesliga basketball club lost 101:118 (52:65) to Hapoel Shlomo Tel Aviv in Belgrade, thus losing for the eleventh time in its 13th game. Due to the war in Gaza, the Israeli club's home game was moved to the Serbian capital. No spectators were allowed at the match in the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall.

The Towers were still the dominant team in the first two minutes of the game. After that, the duel took the expected course. Hapoel became increasingly stronger and took a 35:23 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Hanseatic club put up better resistance in the second period, especially in offense, but was not able to reduce the deficit.

However, that did not decide the game. Hamburg fought its way back to 68:69 and 83:84 in the third quarter, but was then unable to put the home side under any further pressure and ended up losing by a clear margin. The best scorer in the team of Head Coach Benka Barloschky was Aleksander Dziewa with 23 points.

Veolia Towers Hamburg Eurocup statistics

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

