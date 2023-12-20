Skip to content
Hamburg Towers lose clearly in Paris

The Veolia Towers Hamburg travel to the Eurocup game in Paris as clear underdogs. The hosts demonstrate the distribution of roles impressively. One ex-Hamburg player in particular stands out.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
Hamburg's William Christmas (l-r), Hamburg's Aljami Durham, Hamburg's Aleksander Dziewa , Hamburg's Lukas Meisner and Hamburg's Mark Hughes speak on the pitch. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Veolia Towers Hamburg suffered a clear defeat in the Eurocup. The second-to-last team in the table lost 91:120 (48:59) to top favorites Paris Basketball in the Georges Carpentier Hall on Wednesday evening and conceded its tenth defeat in its twelfth game at the top of the A group. The French side had already won the first leg in mid-October by a clear 105:69.

The Bundesliga club started well, but then had problems stopping the star ensemble from Paris. Led by former Towers professional TJ Shorts, the hosts won the first quarter by 35:27. The Parisians were also the more effective team in the second period and extended their lead.

The home side kept up the pressure after the break, while the Hanseatic side's shooting percentage dropped. The deficit was 21 points at the end of the third quarter. In the final period, the visitors were then no longer able to at least make up some ground. The best player in the team of Head Coach Benka Barloschky was Aleksander Dziewa (17 points). Shorts, on the other hand, was the best Parisian scorer with 26 points.

Veolia Towers Hamburg Eurocup statistics

Source: www.stern.de

