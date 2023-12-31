Basketball Bundesliga - Hamburg Towers celebrate narrow success in Crailsheim

The Veolia Towers Hamburg bid farewell to the new year with a victory. After the last three heavy defeats in the Eurocup and the BBL with an average of 115.3 points against, the team of Head Coach Benka Barloschky celebrated a hard-fought 89:84 (45:42) victory at bottom-of-the-table Hakro Merlins Crailsheim on Saturday evening. The Hanseatic club also cemented its playoff spot with its eighth win in its 13th game. The visitors' best scorer was Aljami Durham (24 points).

Hamburg started well and had already built a clear lead in the first quarter. However, the visitors ran into problems in the second period. The Hanseatic club was no longer able to do much in offense, while the Merlins conceded too many buckets in defense.

The home side also got off to the better start after the break and temporarily took the lead itself. Hamburg defended its own basket better in the third quarter, but was still weak in finishing. The game remained tense until the final seconds of the fourth quarter - with Towers having the better end, holding their nerve with the free throws to seal victory.

Hamburg Towers statistics

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de