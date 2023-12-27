Urban development - Hamburg takes over twelve areas of 45 hectares from the federal government

The City of Hamburg has acquired a package of twelve plots of land with a total area of more than 45 hectares from the federal government. With the purchase of the undeveloped areas in the districts of Bergedorf, Eimsbüttel, Harburg and Nord, which were previously owned by the Federal Real Estate Agency, the red-green Senate has secured further land for sustainable urban development, explained Finance Senator Andreas Dressel (SPD) on Wednesday. The new owner is the Landesbetrieb Immobilienmanagement und Grundvermögen (LIG). The purchase price was not disclosed.

The aim of the LIG's land policy and acquisition strategy is to expand the scope of municipal land in the future "in order to secure our ability to exert influence", said Dressel.

The new acquisition would also enable a new memorial to be created at the site of the former women's satellite camp of the Neuengamme concentration camp, where an educational trail is to be built. "An important sign to keep the memory of the darkest chapters of our history and the memory of the victims of Nazi crimes alive for future generations."

According to the information provided, almost 23 hectares will be taken over by the environmental authority to implement nature and species conservation measures. A further part is to be used for communal uses, subsidized housing construction, but also as nature conservation compensation for urban development or infrastructure measures.

Source: www.stern.de