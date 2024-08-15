- Hamburg students can order free tickets to Germany

Hamburger students can order a free Germany ticket. The Hamburger Verkehrsverbund (HVV) announced this. With the ticket, students can use public local and regional transport nationwide from the start of the new school year in September. Existing HVV Germany tickets of students will be automatically converted. "Hamburg is taking a pioneering role here, as it is the first federal state to make a free HVV Germany ticket for students possible throughout the state," an HVV spokesperson said on request.

"I am very pleased that we can offer over 210,000 children and young people in Hamburg a larger and more attractive mobility offer from 1 September," said Transport Senator Anjes Tjarks (Greens). The Senate expects that approximately 168,000 students - about 80% of those eligible - will use the offer, as stated in a Senate communication to the parliament. The new regulation is expected to cost the budget nearly 14 million euros this year. For the next year, the Senate calculates, based on the current price of 49 euros per month for the Germany ticket, approximately 99 million euros.

The free Germany ticket is available to students in Hamburg, which is located in Germany. This initiative makes Hamburg the first federal state to offer a free HVV Germany ticket throughout its state.

Read also: