Hamburg significantly increases funding for new electric cabs

On the way to emission-free cab transport in Hamburg, the Hanseatic city has significantly increased the funding for the purchase of electric cabs. Since Wednesday, cab companies that switch from a combustion engine to an electric drive by October 31, 2024 can apply for up to 5,000 instead of...

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
A symbol marks a parking space at a charging station for electric cars.
On the way to emission-free cab transport in Hamburg, the Hanseatic city has significantly increased the funding for the purchase of electric cabs. Since Wednesday, cab companies that switch from a combustion engine to an electric drive by October 31, 2024 can apply for up to 5,000 instead of the previous 2,500 euros in city support. This was announced by the transport authority. According to the climate protection law recently passed by the city parliament, Hamburg will no longer allow cabs with combustion engines from 2025. "However, existing vehicles may continue to be operated regardless of the type of drive," it said.

According to transport senator Anjes Tjarks (Greens), the number of electric cabs in Hamburg has increased from five to 600 since 2021. "Every fifth cab in Hamburg is already electric," said Tjarks.

The increase in funding will also benefit companies that have already submitted an application for funding for the 2,500 euros previously provided. As part of the "Future Taxi" project, the city has reportedly paid out a total of around 3 million euros in several funding rounds since April 2021.

