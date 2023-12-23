Hamburg Sea Devils visit the Weser Stadium

The Hamburg Sea Devils will also play a game at Bremen's Wohninvest Weserstadion in the upcoming European League of Football (ELF) season. The club made the announcement on Friday. "Hamburg is our home, but we also want to bring our sport and our colors to other cities and inspire the fans. Bremen's Weserstadion offers the perfect stage for our mission," said Sea Devils manager Mark Weitz.

The opponent and match date will be announced when the new fixture list is published in mid-January. The Hamburg team will therefore play two games in large soccer arenas. The date of July 14 at the Volksparkstadion is still clear. Here, too, the opponent has yet to be decided. Last year, 32,500 spectators watched the match against the current ELF champions Rhein Fire from Düsseldorf.

The team will play its other home games at the Hoheluft stadium in Hamburg. Next year, 17 teams from nine nations will start the fourth EFL season. The final match will be played on September 22nd in the arena of the second division soccer team Schalke 04.

