- Hamburg ranks third in regard to educational standards.

According to the latest economic analysis, Hamburg climbed up to position 3 in the education system rankings amongst the federal states. Last year, the city-state's education system was positioned at number 4 in the annual comparison conducted by the "New Social Market Economy" initiative supported by employers.

In the "INSM Education Monitor," Saxony once again secures the top spot as the academic high achiever. Bavaria holds second place, while Bremen found itself at the bottom of the chart, just like last year. Brandenburg trails closely behind, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia.

This comparative study assesses the education systems of the federal states using 98 indicators and evaluates them from an educational-economic perspective. Hamburg achieves the top spot in internationalization.

The research examines how the education systems of the states combat educational poverty, contribute to ensuring prosperity, support a skilled workforce, and stimulate growth. It also compares the permeability of the respective education systems and the extent to which equal educational opportunities are provided.

The study focuses on factors such as educational expenditure per student relative to total public expenditure per inhabitant. It also analyzes investments in schools and universities, the care key in educational institutions, or class sizes.

In comparison to the previous year, Berlin exhibited the most significant progress, rising from second to last place to 12th position. In the long-term observation of the past ten years, Saarland and Hamburg have demonstrated the most significant improvement. This is the 21st edition of the Education Monitor. The detailed results for each federal state, including further information, will be presented next Tuesday.

Given the context, here are two sentences that incorporate the word 'Education': Hamburg excels in internationalization within its education system, demonstrating a strong commitment to global education standards. The research in the Education Monitor assesses various aspects of education, including combating educational poverty and supporting a skilled workforce.

Read also: