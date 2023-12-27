Skip to content
Hamburg pays tribute to Schäuble: "Controversial and straightforward"

President of the Bundestag, Finance Minister, Interior Minister, parliamentary party leader, Head of the Federal Chancellery: Wolfgang Schäuble has shaped German politics in many offices. His achievements will be honored in Hamburg.

 and James Williams
1 min read
The then President of the Bundestag, Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU), opens the plenary session in the....aussiedlerbote.de
Death - Hamburg pays tribute to Schäuble: "Controversial and straightforward"

Hamburg's politicians from all parties have described Wolfgang Schäuble' s death as a loss for Germany and paid tribute to his achievements. "With the death of Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany has lost an energetic, controversial and straightforward politician," wrote Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. The CDU politician had put his life at the service of democracy and helped shape politics for decades.

"With Wolfgang Schäuble, an important person and politician has passed away," said Hamburg's Second Mayor Katharina Fegebank (Greens). Schäuble's intellect, his political experience and his love of Germany and Europe had made him one of the great personalities in German politics. "His services to German unity will remain unforgotten, his passion as a parliamentarian will always be a role model for future generations in the German Bundestag," she said.

The memory of "this great builder of German unity will remain", said Carola Veit, President of the Bundestag. "We have a lot to thank him for."

Schäuble's death touched him deeply, wrote the Hamburg CDU state chairman Dennis Thering at X. "Schäuble was a highly respected politician and person everywhere. His outstanding commitment to Germany and Europe will be remembered."

According to his family, Schäuble died on Tuesday evening at the age of 81.

Source: www.stern.de

