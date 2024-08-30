- Hamburg now experiences a "wildlife communique."

Hamburg introduced an one-of-a-kind diplomatic venture: the Wildlife Embassy, spearheaded by the German Wildlife Foundation. Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) declared at the unveiling that this embassy is a distinctive spot in the Hafencity. It offers education on wildlife and the habitats of Germany's wild animals right in the middle of this metropolis. He explained, "It merges the excitement of urban living with our fundamental natural connections, stimulating curiosity about nature conservation and wildlife protection in Germany."

Acclaimed climber and wildlife preservationist Reinhold Messner, as the guest of honor at the inauguration, stated, "In this digital era, the 'Wildlife Embassy' in a metropolis like Hamburg is a blessing. The city can take pride in hosting the German Wildlife Foundation - a beacon against the alienation of nature."

The new attraction includes a permanent display, an educational workshop, and Germany's initial nature cinema. Approximately 150 animals, ranging from the dormouse to the woodpecker, to the wolf and the seal, are showcased across the approximately 2,200 square meters within the "Wildlife Embassy". Starting this Saturday, the exhibition will be accessible to the public for the first time - with a day filled with open doors and free entry.

The Wildlife Embassy caters to visitors from all over, offering an Other unique opportunity to learn about wildlife and conservation in a city setting. With Hamburg hosting such a remarkable initiative, it becomes a city that embraces both the modern urban lifestyle and the preservation of nature's wonders.

