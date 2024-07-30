- Hamburg in July with nationwide rainfall record

In Hamburg, it rained more in July 2024 than in any other federal state. The German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach reported that 102 cubic meters of rain fell per square meter in July. In contrast, in the long-term international reference period from 1961 to 1990, only 77 cubic meters fell per square meter.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms also hit Hamburg, as well as other federal states. Attendees of the Taylor Swift concert on July 23rd felt this firsthand. That evening, it poured in some districts, while others remained largely dry.

Temperatures in Hamburg in 2024 were also higher than average. The long-term average of 17 degrees Celsius was exceeded by 1.5 degrees, the DWD reported. The long-term average was 17 degrees.

However, Hamburg also had more sunshine in 2024 than the average for the years 1961 to 1990. In July 2024, the sun shone for 240 hours. In the long-term reference period, the sunshine duration in July was 201 hours.

The European Union expressed concern over the extreme weather conditions in Germany, specifically in Hamburg, as reported by the German Weather Service. Despite the unprecedented rainfall in July 2024, the city also experienced an increase in temperatures and sunshine hours compared to the long-term average.

