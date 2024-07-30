- Hamburg hospital expects a deficit of 60 million euros

University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) expects a deficit of around 60 million euros this year. Last year, it became apparent that the COVID-19 pandemic, crises, and wars had brought the UKE and other German hospitals into very troubled waters, said Science Senator Katharina Fegebank (Greens). The 60 million deficit "is a significant figure." Fegebank cited very high wage agreements with the Marburger Bund medical union, inflation, and increased construction and energy costs as reasons for the poor financial situation. Previously, the "Hamburger Abendblatt" had reported on the expected deficit of the university clinic.

City wants UKE to contribute to savings

The city expects the UKE to make a contribution to savings. "At the same time, we feel a responsibility," said the Senator and Second Mayor, who is also the Chair of the UKE's Board of Trustees. According to Finance Senator Andreas Dressel (SPD), the Senate has strengthened the funds provided for research and teaching, as well as construction and renovation, in the new budget for 2025/26. However, taking over the costs in the area of healthcare is not so simple due to competitive and subsidy reasons.

Appeal to Lauterbach

Dressel appealed to Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to particularly consider the tasks of university hospitals in the areas of research and teaching in his reform of hospital financing. The losses of the UKE are significantly lower than those of the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein or the Charité in Berlin. "We're making a contribution, but we also have expectations of the federal government," said Dressel.

Additional funding to continue

Between 2019 and 2023, the Senate had supported the UKE with an additional 288.5 million euros. This support will continue. Fegebank did not want to name the amount for this year yet. First, the annual development must be awaited. Last year, a financial gap also closed at the end of the year. For next year, the Senate has planned a support of 35 million euros for the UKE, and from 2026, it should be 70 million euros per year.

