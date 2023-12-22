Energy - Hamburg expands shore power for cruisers

In the Port of Hamburg, the shore power supply for cruise ships moored at the quayside will be significantly expanded at the beginning of 2024. A corresponding system will then go into operation at the Steinwerder terminal, as announced by the economic authorities on Friday. Until now, cruise ships could only be supplied with this environmentally and climate-friendly technology at the Altona terminal. The new cruise terminal in HafenCity is currently under construction and will also have a shore power system when it is completed in 2025.

At the Steinwerder terminal, ships are expected to draw renewable energy from shore for 140 calls in 2024. In Altona, a further 40 calls are also firmly planned for a shore-side power supply. "In addition to these agreements that have already been concluded, others are in preparation," it said. "A total of 270 ship calls are planned in Hamburg for the 2024 cruise season."

Shore-side power is considered an important building block on the way to climate neutrality in shipping and cleaner air at port locations. The EU is demanding that all major ports in the Union set up a shore-side power supply by 2030. In addition to the cruise terminals, the City of Hamburg is currently working on shore-side power systems at the container terminals in the port.

Until now, many seagoing vessels have kept their engines running in port to supply themselves with electricity - with corresponding exhaust fumes and CO2 emissions. According to the industry association Clia, emissions in port alone can account for between 6 and 10 percent of a cruise ship 's total CO2 emissions. According to previous information from the Federal Ministry of Economics, large ships require between 4 and 16 megawatts of power, which is roughly equivalent to the electricity requirements of smaller towns.

Source: www.stern.de