Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewseconomic situationhamburgfederal employment agencyUnemploymentlabor market

Hamburg employment agency announces figures for December

The Hamburg Employment Agency will present the labor market data for December 2023 on Wednesday (10:00 a.m.). In November last year, the number of unemployed fell only minimally due to the continuing weak economy. A total of 82,723 Hamburg residents were without a job in November. Although this...

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
The headquarters of the Federal Employment Agency. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The headquarters of the Federal Employment Agency. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Unemployment - Hamburg employment agency announces figures for December

The Hamburg Employment Agency will present the labor market data for December 2023 on Wednesday (10:00 a.m.). In November last year, the number of unemployed fell only minimally due to the continuing weak economy. A total of 82,723 Hamburg residents were without a job in November. Although this was 0.1 percent less than in October, it was 11.7 percent more than in November 2022. The unemployment rate remained at 7.6 percent, compared to 6.9 percent a year earlier.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An activist from the "Last Generation" group blocks an intersection. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Appeal trial against Last Generation activist

The trial against an activist from the climate group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) goes to the next instance on Wednesday (10.30 am). The woman is alleged to have blocked a Frankfurt street in 2022 and taped herself up during the protest. The blockade caused a major traffic jam and the...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest