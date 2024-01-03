Unemployment - Hamburg employment agency announces figures for December

The Hamburg Employment Agency will present the labor market data for December 2023 on Wednesday (10:00 a.m.). In November last year, the number of unemployed fell only minimally due to the continuing weak economy. A total of 82,723 Hamburg residents were without a job in November. Although this was 0.1 percent less than in October, it was 11.7 percent more than in November 2022. The unemployment rate remained at 7.6 percent, compared to 6.9 percent a year earlier.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de