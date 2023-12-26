Skip to content
Hamburg basketball players meet Tel Aviv in Serbia

The Hamburg Towers play at Hapoel Shlomo Tel Aviv in the Eurocup. The game takes place in Belgrade.

1 min read
Coach Benka Barloschky (2nd from left) speaks to his players. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Eurocup - Hamburg basketball players meet Tel Aviv in Serbia

Basketball club Veolia Towers Hamburg will face Israeli club Hapoel Shlomo Tel Aviv in the Eurocup on Wednesday (6.30 p.m./MagentaSport). Due to the escalation in the Gaza war, the game will be played in Belgrade, Serbia. Spectators are not permitted at the match in the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall.

The team of Head Coach Benka Barloschky recently lost at Telekom Baskets Bonn and wants to turn things around against Tel Aviv. "We conceded too many points in the last two games. So we have to focus more on the details in defense again and minimize our error rate," said Hamburg's Vincent King.

Hamburg Towers

