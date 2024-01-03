Police operation - Hamburg authorities continue to investigate custody dispute

The Hamburg police and public prosecutor's office are continuing to investigate the latest developments in the custody dispute over the children of gastronomy entrepreneur Christina Block. "The examination of the overall facts by the Hamburg prosecution authorities is continuing", a police spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

The father of the two children was attacked by unknown persons in southern Denmark on New Year's Eve. According to the Danish police, the perpetrators took the 10-year-old boy and the 13-year-old girl with them in a car. They are being investigated for assault and deprivation of liberty, the Danish police said in a statement. The Danish police already assumed on Tuesday that the incident on New Year's Eve was connected to a disagreement between the children's parents over custody.

It remained unclear whether the Hamburg police were also investigating on suspicion of a criminal offense. No further information could be provided at present, the spokesman explained. However, he confirmed media reports that there was a police operation at the family's home address in the north-east of Hamburg on Tuesday evening. Suspicious persons had been reported there. However, upon checking, it turned out that they were authorized persons.

The mother had issued a statement on Tuesday via a spokesperson for the Block Group, stating that the children were with her and were safe and well. It was unclear exactly where the children were.

