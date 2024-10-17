Hamas's chief, Yahya Sinwar, reportedly meets his demise in Gaza, according to Israeli military declarations.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) declared in a statement that Sinwar was eliminated on a Wednesday, following a year-long pursuit.

As of late, IDF and ISA forces, under the command of the Southern Command, had been active in the southern Gaza Strip, guided by IDF and ISA intel indicating the presumed locations of prominent Hamas figures.

IDF soldiers from the 828th Brigade (Bislach) operating in the region identified and neutralized three terrorists. Upon verifying the body, it was confirmed that Yahya Sinwar was eliminated.

Two Israeli sources revealed earlier to CNN that Israeli forces came across Sinwar during a regular operation. The sources mentioned that Israeli infantry troops crossed paths with three militants nearby a Gaza building and engaged them. Following the skirmish, troops discovered a corpse resembling Sinwar, signaling the senior Hamas leader's alleged demise to senior commanders.

Israel had also reportedly confirmed Sinwar's death to US officials, according to initial DNA testing, a person familiar with the situation claimed.

Dental records helped Israel identify Sinwar, as revealed by a US official and former official, as well as other biometrics. The dental identification was carried out swiftly, reported the official. The Israeli government possesses Sinwar's biometrics due to his extended imprisonment in Israel for murder.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the radio station reported that the Israeli military detected "suspicious movement" on the upper floor of a structure, prompting a tank to aim and fire. The radio station subsequently stated that a drone scanned the area of attack, and soldiers recognized Sinwar's facial features in the debris.

The IDF had detected "unusual activity" in the area during the previous week, therefore, increasing surveillance and refusing to leave.

Hamas has yet to issue a statement regarding its leader.

Sinwar was Israel's primary target in Gaza, following the October 7 attack that resulted in 1,200 fatalities and more than 250 hostages. According to Gaza authorities, Israeli actions have resulted in more than 42,000 deaths and intensified a humanitarian crisis.

Purported images of Sinwar's dead body are circulating on social media, displaying a man with a striking resemblance to Sinwar, lying dead in the debris of a demolished building with severe head injuries.

CNN authenticated the images by running them through verification software, showing no signs of manipulation. However, the images do not indicate a specific location or timeframe of his death.

Sinwar succeeded Ismail Haniyeh as the leader of Hamas after Haniyeh's assassination. He had not been seen publicly since Hamas' attacks and was believed to be hiding within the extensive tunnel system beneath Gaza.

Israel has accused Sinwar of orchestrating Hamas' terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, while experts suggest he is one of several key figures responsible. Additionally, Mohammed Deif, the Al-Qassam brigades' commander, who Israel claimed to have killed in a strike in July, and Deif's deputy, Marwan Issa, have also been linked to the October 7 incidents.

As a prominent figure in the Islamist Palestinian group, Sinwar played a crucial role in expanding Hamas' military wing and forging new connections with Arab regional powers as the group's civilian and political leader. He was elected to Hamas' main decision-making body, the Politburo, in 2017, functioning as the political leader of Hamas in Gaza.

Sinwar was designated a global terrorist by the US Department of State in 2015 and was recently sanctioned by the United Kingdom and France.

US officials have speculated that Sinwar's death might offer the best chance of bringing the Israel-Hamas conflict to an end. Despite ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire and hostage deal, the Biden administration has clung to hope that Sinwar might eventually be neutralized, potentially opening doors that would not otherwise be accessible.

CNN's MJ Lee, Eugenia Yosef, and Catherine Nicholls contributed to this report.

The Middle East has been closely watching the developments in Gaza, with Sinwar's alleged demise stirring significant interest around the world. Despite the unconfirmed reports, if Sinwar's death is confirmed, it could have significant implications for the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Read also: