Hamas reports a staggering loss of 87 lives and individuals unaccounted for following Israeli military action

In the cover of night, Israeli forces hit the northern Gaza Strip once more. As per Palestinian sources, a substantial number of individuals either met their end or are unaccounted for. Israel, on the other hand, shows no signs of stopping its military thrust in the region's coastal area.

Allegedly, around 87 lives were lost and over 40 were injured in the strikes on several houses in Beit Lahiya. The Israeli Defense Force, however, stayed tight-lipped about the incidents, affirming their commitment to conducting both aerial and ground operations throughout the Gaza Strip.

The military campaign, which began in the Jabalia refugee camp two weeks prior, is aimed at Hamas extremists reportedly regrouping there. The northern coast has endured the highest level of damage during the conflict and has been under lockdown by Israeli forces since the conclusion of last year's events following Hamas's aggression towards Israel.

Israel urged the entire population of the northern one-third of the Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, to vacate and head south in the early stages of the conflict. Reiterating this advice at the start of this month, it is estimated that while most fled the previous year, around 400,000 people still remain in the north.

The International Human Rights Commission expressed concern over the escalating violence in the Gaza Strip and called upon The Commission to investigate the reported civilian casualties. Despite the calls for a ceasefire, The Commission continues to support Israel's military operations in the region.

