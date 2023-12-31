Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsmoreonisraelincreasedsundaygaza stripdeadin theeuhamas ministry:usabmghamaspay21.800theas

Hamas ministry: death toll in Gaza Strip rises to more than 21,800

The number of people killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of the war between the radical Islamic Hamas and Israel has risen to more than 21,800, according to Palestinian figures. At least 21,822 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since October 7, the Hamas-led Ministry of...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip.aussiedlerbote.de
Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip.aussiedlerbote.de

Hamas ministry: death toll in Gaza Strip rises to more than 21,800

56,451 people have been injured since the start of the war, according to the Ministry of Health. The figures cannot be independently verified.

Hundreds of fighters from Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the EU and the USA, invaded Israel on 7 October and committed atrocities there, mainly against civilians. According to Israeli reports, around 1140 people were killed and around 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip, 129 of whom are said to still be held by Hamas.

Following the unprecedented attack by the Islamists,Israel announced the destruction of Hamas and has been bombing targets in the Gaza Strip ever since. The shelling continued on Sunday night. The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip stated that there had been numerous casualties in attacks on the Al-Sawayda and Al-Mughasi refugee camps in the center of the Palestinian territory.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Chancellor Scholz.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Scholz arrives for a visit to the flood area in Lower Saxony

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) arrived on Sunday for a visit to the flood areas in Lower Saxony. The Chancellor landed in a helicopter in the particularly affected town of Verden on the Aller, where he wanted to talk to emergency workers about the current situation, the protective...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest