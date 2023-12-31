Hamas ministry: death toll in Gaza Strip rises to more than 21,800

56,451 people have been injured since the start of the war, according to the Ministry of Health. The figures cannot be independently verified.

Hundreds of fighters from Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the EU and the USA, invaded Israel on 7 October and committed atrocities there, mainly against civilians. According to Israeli reports, around 1140 people were killed and around 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip, 129 of whom are said to still be held by Hamas.

Following the unprecedented attack by the Islamists,Israel announced the destruction of Hamas and has been bombing targets in the Gaza Strip ever since. The shelling continued on Sunday night. The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip stated that there had been numerous casualties in attacks on the Al-Sawayda and Al-Mughasi refugee camps in the center of the Palestinian territory.

Source: www.stern.de