War in the Middle East - Hamas leadership's underground network: Israel publishes new details on Gaza tunnel system

The Israeli military has published new findings on the extensive tunnel system of the Islamist Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip. Palestine Square in the center of the city of Gaza plays a decisive role, the army announced on Wednesday. From there, "offices and apartments of the political and military Hamas leadership" are said to have been accessible underground. The information could not initially be independently verified. On Sunday, the army had already announced the uncovering of a network of tunnels in the north.

Following the takeover of an area in the city of Gaza, further details of the "strategic tunnel route" were uncovered, it was reported on Wednesday. In addition to stairs, elevators also made it possible to descend into the underground system. In some cases, food, water and electrical infrastructure had been found. "In this way, Hamas terrorists were able to escape as well as remain in their hiding places for longer periods of time," it said.

The network of tunnels is said to have been used by high-ranking officials of the organization, Ismail Hanija, Jihia Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and others, "to control the operational activities of Hamas". This information could not be independently verified either.

Israel: Hamas tunnels - new findings

While international criticism of the Gaza war continues to grow in view of the numerous civilian casualties, Israel's head of government rules out an early end to the military offensive against Hamas. "We will continue the war until the end. It will continue until Hamas is eliminated - until victory", said Benjamin Netanyahu in a video message on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for "more targeted" military operations. "We expect and want to see a shift to more targeted operations with a smaller number of forces that really focus on the Hamas leadership, the tunnel network (...)," Blinken said in Washington. This would also reduce the number of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups in Israel on October 7. Israel responded with massive air strikes and began a ground offensive at the end of October. In view of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the sealed-off coastal area, Israel had recently come under increasing international pressure. According to Islamist Hamas, at least 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.

Netanyahu: "All Hamas terrorists are doomed to die"

The Israeli Prime Minister reiterated that the military would only cease hostilities once Israel had achieved its war aims. "Anyone who believes that we will stop is far removed from reality," said Netanyahu. Israel would not give up until all objectives had been achieved. These were "the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the elimination of the threat from the Gaza Strip". Hamas terrorists had only two options: "Surrender or die", Netanyahu continued.

In view of the worldwide criticism of the actions of the Israeli armed forces in the Gaza Strip, the USA also demanded clearer words from the international community on the actions of the Islamist Hamas. "What strikes me is that we keep hearing how many countries are pushing for an end to this conflict, which we would all like to see," said US Secretary of State Blinken. But, "I hear virtually no one asking Hamas to stop hiding behind civilians. That they lay down their arms, that they surrender." The Gaza war could not end with Hamas terrorists remaining in place and declaring their intention to repeat the attacks of October 7. "That is not in Israel's interest. It is not in the interest of the region. It is not in the interest of the world."

The leader of the Iran-backed Houthi militia warned the US against turning the Red Sea into a new theater of war. If the USA sent soldiers to Yemen, they would face something worse than in Afghanistan and Vietnam, said Abdel-Malik al-Huthi. He also warned other countries to join the military coalition formed by the USA. The Houthi militias announced that they would continue to carry out attacks on ships that either belonged to Israel or supported Israel.

For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Joav Gallant warned the Houthi rebels against further attacks. "We are preparing - the troops here are ready for any mission and any order," he said. US Secretary of State Blinken, in a phone call with Secretary of State Annalena Baerbock and his counterparts in France and the UK, Catherine Colonna and David Cameron, called for cooperation among all partners to ensure safety for shipping in the Red Sea.

UN Security Council vote

According to the army, the Israeli air force once again attacked positions of the Shia militia Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. According to the military, "terror infrastructure" and Hezbollah military facilities were hit. Targets in Syria were also attacked following renewed rocket fire. According to the report, the launch sites of the four missiles and a Syrian military post were hit.

The UN Security Council intends to vote on a resolution to alleviate the humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip. The text tabled by the United Arab Emirates calls, among other things, for a suspension of violence to allow more humanitarian aid to be delivered to over one million Palestinians in need. The vote had already been postponed several times: The members of the 15-member Security Council have been trying for days to prevent an impending veto by Israel's ally, the USA.

Source: www.stern.de