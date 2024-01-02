Explosion in Beirut - Hamas leader Al-Aruri killed

It is a clear escalation in an already highly dangerous situation: Saleh al-Aruri, the second highest-ranking leader of the Islamist Hamas abroad, has been killed in an explosion in Beirut. This was reported to the German Press Agency by Hezbollah circles. The Hezbollah-affiliated television station Al-Manar also reported that the deputy head of the Hamas politburo was dead. A total of six people were killed, as the state news agency NNA reported.

The explosion occurred in front of a Hamas office in a southern district of Beirut, which is considered a stronghold of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah. The exact background to the explosion initially remained unclear. However, suspicions quickly arose that it could have been a targeted killing - presumably by Israel's army or on Israel's behalf. Israel's military did not comment on the reports when asked.

Al-Aruri's death brings Hezbollah one step closer to a major military confrontation with Israel's army. Since the beginning of the Gaza war, there have been increasing clashes between the two near their common border - probably the most serious since the second Lebanon war in 2006. According to Israeli media, the army is prepared for all scenarios after the incident in Beirut, including long-range rocket fire from Lebanon. Hezbollah is considered to be far more powerful than Hamas.

The Lebanese military expert and former general Chalil Hilo described the situation as "very dangerous". Hezbollah would "not tolerate an attack in its stronghold in Beirut". There could be indications of this on Wednesday - in a speech by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah planned for the evening.

Al-Aruri, whom Israel saw as the mastermind of attacks in the West Bank, has long been considered a possible target. He is said to have been responsible for the activities of the Hamas military wing in the West Bank. Israel and Hamas had exchanged threats in the summer - even before the start of their current war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Al-Aruri knew "very well why he and his friends are in hiding".

Talks on release of hostages halted

Al-Aruri's death is a setback for efforts in the Gaza war to achieve a renewed ceasefire or the release of hostages. The newspaper "Haaretz" reported, citing Arab diplomats, that the talks had come to a standstill as a result of the "assassination attempt". Al-Aruri himself is said to have been one of the negotiators for the release of hostages held by Hamas last month.

Eyewitnesses said a building was hit by a drone attack, as well as a car from which civil defense workers pulled a charred body after the fire. Parts of a building were completely destroyed after the explosion. Lebanese media reported that Al-Aruri had been killed in an apartment. Hamas sources said that a Palestinian group had held a meeting in the area that evening.

Videos after the explosion showed at least one car on fire near a busy street. Ambulance sirens could also be heard. White smoke rose above the area and shattered glass was seen on the street. Soon after, hundreds of Hezbollah supporters gathered nearby. Demonstrations broke out in a Palestinian refugee camp in the south of Lebanon.

The "Washington Post" reported, citing an anonymous source from US defense circles, that the Israeli military was responsible for the attack in Beirut.

Likud member congratulates

Danny Danon, a senior member of Netanyahu's Likud party, congratulated Israel's military, secret services and security forces on X for killing al-Aruri. According to reports, the Israeli cabinet secretary forbade ministers from commenting on the incident. The far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote on X: "All your enemies will perish, Israel." Israel had previously declared all Hamas members involved in planning the October 7 massacres as targets - regardless of their location.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati spoke of an "Israeli crime that wants to lead Lebanon into a new phase of confrontation".

Iran's Foreign Office spokesman Nasser Kanaani blamed Israel for the death of the Hamas representative and condemned the alleged attack. It was "the result of desperation and a serious and irreparable defeat against Palestinian resistance groups", said Kanaani according to a statement from his ministry. Kanaani also called for a response from the UN Security Council.

In contact with the head of Hezbollah

Al-Aruri was reportedly 58 years old and spent a total of twelve years in Israeli prisons before his release in 2010. He enjoyed privileges as an interlocutor of Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, who rarely appears in public. Israel's army destroyed Al-Aruri's house in the West Bank at the end of October.

The explosion occurred on the evening before the 3rd anniversary of the killing of General Ghassem Soleimani of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). The USA had killed him in a drone attack in Iraq in 2020. Nasrallah's speech on Wednesday was announced on the anniversary of Soleimani's killing. Recently, the high-ranking Iranian general Sejed-Rasi Mussawi was also killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike in Syria.

Source: www.stern.de