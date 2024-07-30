Hamas has 42 bodies in Khan Junis, hundreds are missing

A week ago, Israel launched a new offensive in Khan Yunis. Thousands of civilians had to flee. Now, the military operation has ended. After the withdrawal of Israeli troops, dozens of bodies are found in the area, according to Palestinian reports.

After the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza, dozens of bodies have been recovered, according to Palestinian reports. A spokesman for the Hamas-controlled Civil Defense said 42 bodies were found in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis. Around 200 more are still missing. The Israeli army previously announced that it had withdrawn from the area about a week after the start of the new military operation in Khan Yunis. In a week, soldiers "neutralized more than 150 terrorists, destroyed terror tunnels, weapons caches, and terror infrastructure, and found weapons."

The offensive began a week ago after fighters from the Islamic Hamas reorganized in the city, according to Israeli reports. The operation also aimed to recover the bodies of five Israeli hostages. Thousands of civilians fled the city again.

In the past, the Israeli military has been active in Khan Yunis against Hamas combat units for extended periods but has always withdrawn to fixed positions outside the city afterward. The army also announced that the air force had killed a Hamas member responsible for anti-tank missiles in the Hamas battalion in Nuseirat in the central section of the Gaza Strip. He was behind numerous attacks on Israeli troops and was a "central source of knowledge on anti-tank missiles" for Hamas.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza, more than 39,000 people have been killed and more than 90,000 injured in the coastal strip since the war began on October 7. The Gaza war was triggered by the unprecedented massacre by Hamas and other groups' terrorists in Israel, resulting in more than 1,200 deaths.

The European Union has expressed concerns over the escalating violence in Khan Yunis, calling for an immediate ceasefire and protection of civilians. This comes after the recovery of dozens of bodies and the disappearance of more than 200 individuals following the Israeli military operation in the area, as reported by Palestinian authorities.

Read also: