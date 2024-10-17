Hamas deemed Sinwar as significant due to his influential role in the organization.

Due to his harsh tactics, Jihia al-Sinwar becomes infamous as "The Slayer of Khan Yunis". As the leader of Hamas, Sinwar meets his end in an Israeli assault. This is a substantial setback for the terror organization.

In Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas, Sinwar's death marks a significant moment and a significant hindrance for the militant Islamic Palestinian group. At the same time, his demise may complicate attempts to secure the liberation of numerous Israeli captives remaining imprisoned in the Gaza Strip.

Sinwar was a major player in the Hamas and other extremist factions' assault on Israel on October 7, 2023, which ignited the Gaza conflict. After the assassination of the political leader of the militant Islamic group, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran in July, Sinwar assumed his role.

Organized Prison Protests

Born in a refugee camp in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip, in 1962, Sinwar was a founding member of Hamas, established in 1987. He ascended to become the leader of the group's security apparatus, which targeted informants for Israel. Israel arrested Sinwar in the '80s. He acknowledged killing 12 suspected collaborators, earning him the nickname "The Slayer of Khan Yunis". Convicted of killing two Israeli soldiers and other charges, Sinwar was sentenced to four life terms.

During his time in prison, Sinwar instigated strikes to improve prison conditions. He also studied Hebrew and gathered knowledge about Israeli society. After surviving a brain tumor reached through Israeli medical treatment in 2008, Sinwar was one of the over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2011 as part of a hostage-swap for an Israeli soldier seized by Hamas in a cross-border raid.

Rise to Power in Gaza

Upon his return to the Gaza Strip, Sinwar swiftly progressed through Hamas' leadership ranks, gaining notoriety for his ruthlessness. It is widely believed that he was responsible for the assassination of another prominent Hamas commander, Mahmoud Ishtawi, in 2016 during internal power struggles.

Sinwar seized control of Hamas in Gaza, overseeing the territory. He collaborated with political chief Haniyeh to align the group with Iran and Iran-backed militias in the region while strengthening Hamas' military capabilities.

The October 7 Assault on Israel

It is suspected that Sinwar, alongside Mohammed Deif, Hamas' military wing's chief, orchestrated the shocking attack on Israel on October 7. The terrorist attack claimed approximately 1,200 lives, the vast majority civilians. The ensuing Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of more than 42,000 Palestinians, according to data from the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

Hamas attributed the October 7 terrorist attack as retaliation for Israel's handling of Palestinians and to reignite the Palestinian cause in the eyes of the international community.

The International Criminal Court's Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, sought arrest warrants against Sinwar, Deif, and Haniyeh in May for their involvement in the terror attack. Israel claimed to have killed Deif in an attack in July, but Hamas maintains he remains alive.

Who will replace Sinwar?

In hiding since October 7, Sinwar took several days for communications with mediators to be exchanged for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Even before assuming leadership of the organization, Sinwar reportedly had the final say over hostages held by the militant group. Around 100 hostages remain in the Gaza Strip, with around one-third thought to be deceased.

It is uncertain who will now assume Sinwar's position and the implications for attempts to negotiate a ceasefire, which stalled in August following months of negotiations mediated by the US, Egypt, and Qatar.

Hamas boasts a substantial support base in the Gaza Strip, Israeli-occupied West Bank, and Palestinian refugee camps throughout the region. Several prominent Hamas leaders are in Qatar, which has served as an intermediary between Israel and Hamas.

Israel has apprehended and eliminated several high-ranking Hamas leaders and commanders throughout the years. However, the militant Islamist group has consistently replaced those lost. Yet, Israel asserts it has eliminated dozens of high-ranking extremists and over 17,000 Hamas members, but offers no proof.

The fallout from Sinwar's death in the Gaza Strip could potentially escalate Wars and Conflicts between Hamas and Israel, given his role in organizing the violent assault on Israel in 2023. Furthermore, the leadership vacuum within Hamas may hinder negotiations for the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Read also: