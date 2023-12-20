Middle East - Hamas chief reportedly narrowly escaped Israel's army

According to a media report, the head of the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip narrowly escaped from the Israeli army. The Israeli TV station Channel 13 reported on Tuesday evening that soldiers had come several times to places where Jihia Sinwar is said to have stayed until shortly beforehand.

According to the report, there are indications that the 61-year-old never stays in one place for long. According to Israeli media, he fled from the north of the Gaza Strip at the beginning of the war and is now staying in the city of Chan Junis in the south of the coastal region. This is considered a Hamas stronghold. The army announced on Tuesday evening that it intended to intensify its operations there.

Sinwar was convicted by Israel in 1988 for the murder of four suspected collaborators and two Israeli soldiers. He subsequently spent more than two decades in Israeli custody. In 2011, Sinwar was released as one of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the Israeli soldier Gilad Schalit, who was kidnapped in the Gaza Strip. Sinwar then became the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip in 2017.

Reports: Important Hamas leader still has legs

Meanwhile, it has become known that a notion that has been widespread in Israel for many years is not true after all, according to media reports. Several limbs were not torn off the head of the Hamas military wing during Israeli assassination attempts. The army had found a video showing Mohammed Deif with both legs and arms, Israeli Army Radio reported.

Until now, it was assumed that the commander of the so-called Kassam Brigades had lost both legs and an arm in Israeli attacks more than a decade ago and that he was partially paralyzed. According to the report, however, he is not currently in a wheelchair and may have been for several years during his recovery.

The Israeli newspaper "Maariv" also reported on a video discovered in the Gaza Strip that shows Deif walking, albeit with a limp. "Deif can walk on his own and does not need a wheelchair. He also appears to be able to use both arms," the report said. This was "in complete contradiction to the detailed assessments made by Israeli intelligence about his physical condition in recent years". According to the report, it was assumed in Israel that Deif was in need of care and had a number of physical disabilities.

Newspaper: "Failures of the Israeli intelligence services"

The newspaper spoke of "failures on the part of the Israeli secret services". According to Army Radio, however, they had already known for years that the Hamas commander was in much better shape than was generally known. Israel's army did not want to comment on the reports when asked.

Together with Sinwar, Deif is regarded as the planner of the massacre in Israel on October 7, in which around 1200 Israelis were killed. In a rare message on that day, Deif announced the "military operation" against Israel.

Deif survived seven Israeli assassination attempts

His wife and young son were killed in an airstrike on a house in Gaza towards the end of the Gaza war in 2014. Deif was able to escape. Also known as the "Phantom", he has reportedly survived a total of seven Israeli assassination attempts, four of which left him seriously injured. The head of the Kassam Brigades is said to have been living in hiding for years.

Deif and Sinwar are also at the top of a list of terrorists to be killed in the current war. According to eyewitnesses, Israel is offering residents of the Gaza Strip 100,000 US dollars (just under 92,000 euros) for information on Deif. According to the report, the army distributed leaflets in order to obtain information about the terrorist organization's leadership. 400,000 US dollars (around 366,000 euros) was offered for Jihia Sinwar.

However, it is likely that the Hamas leaders will surround themselves with some of the hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip, writes the Washington Post. This would make it more difficult for the army to kill them.

Source: www.stern.de